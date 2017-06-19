Tuesday Bird Droppings: The Orioles a...

Tuesday Bird Droppings: The Orioles are below .500 again

Camden Chat

Another day has dawned with the Orioles being tied for last place in the American League East. After a brutal 12-0 loss at the hands of the Indians on Monday night, the Orioles have fallen into a tie with the Jays once again, at 34-35, now five games back in the division.

