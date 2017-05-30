Thursday Bird Droppings: Where the Orioles have finally escaped May
Another day has dawned with the Orioles sitting in third place in the American League East. After winning another series in Baltimore against the Yankees , the O's sit 3.5 games back of the division leader.
