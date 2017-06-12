Thursday Bird Droppings are back in the win column
A win! Oh what a wonder it is to wake up to a win. The Orioles may be 11-20 in their last 31 games, but they are now 1-0 in their last one game! Due to the central time zone and the one hour, 30 minute rain delay I'm sure many of you didn't actually get to see the win , so be sure to check out Mark's recap of the game and vote for the Most Birdland Player.
