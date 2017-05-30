Sports | Benintendi's Two Home Runs Lift Red Sox Over Orioles 7-3

Sports | Benintendi's Two Home Runs L...

Benintendi's Two Home Runs Lift Red Sox Over Orioles 7-3

Andrew Benintendi hit two home runs and Chris Sale went six innings as the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-3 on Sunday in Baltimore. Boston dropped the first two games of the series, before coming back to win two straight and earn a series split.

