Smith, Garcia power White Sox past Orioles 10-7
Kevan Smith hit his first career home run, Avisail Garcia celebrated his 26th birthday with three RBIs and the Chicago White Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 10-7 on Monday night. The White Sox opened a four-game series on a strong note after dropping nine of 11 and handed the Orioles their fifth straight loss.
