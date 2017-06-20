Smith, Garcia power White Sox past Or...

Smith, Garcia power White Sox past Orioles 10-7

16 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Kevan Smith hit his first career home run, Avisail Garcia celebrated his 26th birthday with three RBIs and the Chicago White Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 10-7 on Monday night. The White Sox opened a four-game series on a strong note after dropping nine of 11 and handed the Orioles their fifth straight loss.

Chicago, IL

