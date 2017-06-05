Schoop, Trumbo give Orioles 6-5 comeb...

Schoop, Trumbo give Orioles 6-5 comeback win over Pirates

15 hrs ago

Jonathan Schoop tied it in the ninth inning with his second home run of the game and Mark Trumbo singled home a run in the 10th to rally the Baltimore Orioles past the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Tuesday night. Baltimore trailed 4-1 after six innings and 5-3 in the ninth before coming back.

