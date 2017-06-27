Schoop scores twice as Orioles top Bl...

Schoop scores twice as Orioles top Blue Jays 3-1 in opener of three-game set

Jonathan Schoop scored twice and Kevin Gausman threw 5 1/3 shutout innings as the Baltimore Orioles defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Tuesday night at Rogers Centre. Darren O'Day worked the eighth inning and Brad Brach pitched the ninth for his 14th save as the Orioles moved to the .500 mark.

