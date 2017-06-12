Schoop hits 2 of Orioles' 5 HRs in 15...

Schoop hits 2 of Orioles' 5 HRs in 15-7 win over Cardinals

12 hrs ago

Jonathan Schoop homered twice and drove in four runs, Manny Machado went deep in a seven-run second inning against Adam Wainwright and the Baltimore Orioles beat the St. Louis Cardinals 15-7 on Saturday. Adam Jones and Mark Trumbo got Baltimore started with successive first-inning shots, and Schoop finished the long-ball display with drives in the fourth and seventh.

Chicago, IL

