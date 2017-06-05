Ross fans 12, Drew homers as Nationals beat Orioles 6-1

Joe Ross had a career-high 12 strikeouts in a sparkling performance, and the weary Washington Nationals breezed past the Baltimore Orioles 6-1 Thursday night. Stephen Drew homered into the second deck in right field and Trea Turner had three hits and a career-best three stolen bases for the Nationals, who took control with a four-run first inning against Alec Asher .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.