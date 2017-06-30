Rickard makes two fantastic catches in 1 inning
Orioles left fielder Joey Rickard made a fantastic on-the-run grab in foul territory Friday night, a highlight-reel-worthy play that was one of two defensive gems for Rickard in the fifth inning. With Baltimore down, 2-1, to Tampa Bay, Rickard first made a sensational grab on Mallex Smith 's ball, going deep to the corner of left field to reach over into the seats and corral the ball.
