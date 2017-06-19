Rays hit 3 HRs, score 15 runs in win vs. O's
A potent offense met a struggling pitching staff, and the results were predictable Friday night at Tropicana Field, where the Rays defeated the Orioles, 15-5. The Rays moved to four games over .500 for the first time this season.
