Price earns first win of season as Red Sox beat Orioles, 5-2

12 hrs ago Read more: Concord Monitor

David Price took a three-hitter into the eighth inning to earn his first win of the season, Hanley Ramirez homered and drove in three runs and the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles, 5-2, on Saturday night. Price allowed one run over seven-plus innings in his second start since coming off the disabled list with a strained left elbow.

