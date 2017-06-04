Pena's throwing error, Tillman's wildness too much for Orioles to overcome in 7-3 loss to Red Sox

Right-hander Chris Tillman lived dangerously against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday, and even though his performance in the Orioles ' 7-3 loss produced his second quality start of the season, his margin of error was too fine to overcome. No, Tillman wasn't the one whose errant throw into left field cost the team two runs in a tie game in the sixth inning.

