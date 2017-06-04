Pena's throwing error, Tillman's wildness too much for Orioles to overcome in 7-3 loss to Red Sox
Right-hander Chris Tillman lived dangerously against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday, and even though his performance in the Orioles ' 7-3 loss produced his second quality start of the season, his margin of error was too fine to overcome. No, Tillman wasn't the one whose errant throw into left field cost the team two runs in a tie game in the sixth inning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Orioles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC