Pablo Sandoval blasts opposite-field HR for Boston Red Sox, now 4-for-7 since being activated

Pablo Sandoval blasted an opposite-field homer to left field in the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles here at Camden Yards on Friday. Sandoval is 4-for-7 since his return from the disabled list earlier this week.

Chicago, IL

