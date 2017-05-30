Orioles top Red Sox, Sanchez makes history
The Baltimore Orioles renewed their rivalry against the Boston Red Sox with a win in MLB, while Adam Wainwright delivered for the St Louis Cardinals. For the first time in eight starts, Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez failed to last six innings after giving up home runs to Mark Trumbo, Chris Davis, Adam Jones and Jonathan Schoop as the Orioles won 7-5 on Thursday.
