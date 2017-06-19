Orioles To Host Part Of Wilson Premie...

Orioles To Host Part Of Wilson Premier Championship East

16 hrs ago

BALTIMORE a?? After impressing organizers of the prestigious Wilson Premier baseball tournament program in 2016, the Baltimore Orioles will host 15 days of competition in Sarasota County this summer from June 22 through July 12 during the Wilson Premier Championship East . The event is one of the largest Florida-based tournaments in amateur baseball and the largest tournament the Orioles have drawn to Sarasota County.

