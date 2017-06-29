Orioles still haven't seen much power from Mark Trumbo

With the emergence of Trey Mancini , whose 147 wRC+ continues to be one of the few pleasant surprises on the Orioles this season, the everyday mediocrity of Mark Trumbo has made the Orioles desire to re-sign him less appealing by the day. After an 0-4 night with two strikeouts on Wednesday, Trumbo's .255/.315/.399 slash has plummeted to the depths of an 89 wRC+.

