Orioles sign first round draft pick DL Hall
The Orioles will not have any drama dragging out this year over whether or not they sign their first round pick. The team announced on Friday afternoon that they have signed this year's top pick, left-handed pitcher DL Hall from Valdosta High School in Georgia.
