Orioles ride two first inning homers to victory over Red Sox

Read more: Camden Chat

Manny Machado is not done getting even with the Boston Red Sox . The Orioles third baseman continued his destruction of the team that kept throwing at him early in the season with a home run into the second deck of Oriole Park at Camden Yards, giving them an early edge that they rode to a 3-2 victory on Friday night.

