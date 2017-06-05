Orioles prospects 6/6: Norfolk, Frederick and Delmarva all win Tuesday
Norfolk, 25-33 this season, got three runs in the first inning and held on for a one-run victory Tuesday night. Tyler Wilson went six innings and gave up five hits and three runs, striking out four and walking two.
