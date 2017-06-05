Orioles prospects 6/5: A clean sweep for the Birds
Both the Bowie Baysox and the Delmarva Shorebirds were off yesterday, but we still had three games on the docket thanks to a Frederick Keys doubleheader. The Tides and Braves had an old-fashioned slugfest last night with the Tides prevailing thanks to 16 runs on 16 hits and eight walks.
