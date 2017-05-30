Orioles prospects 6/3: Hays, Mountcastle still hot in Frederick
The Tides were ahead comfortably as starting pitcher Chris Lee mostly cruised through five innings and their offense staked them to a 5-1 lead. Things fell apart for Lee as he pitched the sixth, facing four batters and retiring none.
