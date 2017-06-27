Orioles prospects 6/26: Cody Sedlock continues to struggle
It was a good night for starter Jayson Aquino , who pitched seven strong innings with just one run allowed. Aquino kept the Bats quiet, allowing just three hits, all singles, and two walks.
