Orioles prospects 6/25: A Norfolk pitcher struggles, again
The two teams combined for 16 runs in the first four innings, with both starting pitchers getting pounded into submission before they were done, then after racking up an early 8-8 score, didn't score again until Norfolk picked up a run in the top of the 11th inning. The Tides came out on top, though from the standpoint of wanting an O's prospect to actually do well, it wasn't so great - starting pitcher Chris Lee wore the ugly total of giving up eight runs, seven earned, in just 3.1 innings pitched.
