Orioles prospects 6/21: Zach Britton does a little rehab

Leading with the important news, Zach Britton started the game for the IronBirds as part of his rehab and went one inning, striking out one, walking one and giving up zero runs. Britton faced the minimum three batters while striking out Vidal Brujan, walking Emilo Gustave and getting Zacrey Law to ground into a 4-6-3 double play.

