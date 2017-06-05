Orioles prospects 6/10: Every affiliate loses
Lately, manager Buck Showalter has lamented the performance of pitchers at Norfolk who might be called up to try to help the big league club, and in that vein, Gabriel Ynoa gave up four runs on seven hits and three walks in just 4.2 innings in this game. Yuck.
