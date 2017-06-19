Orioles pitching gives up 15 more runs, Nationals and Royals claim walk-off wins

On Friday, Baltimore's hurlers gave up 11 hits, allowed eight walks and three home runs in a 15-5 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in MLB. The Baltimore Orioles' pitching has been so horrific in June, they tied a dubious mark for ineptitude that has stood for almost a century, while the Washington Nationals and the Kansas City Royals both claimed walk-off victories.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.