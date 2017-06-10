Orioles minor league report: Aderlin Rodriguez has perfect day for Baysox

Slugger David Washington homered Thursday at Durham to give him six home runs and 13 RBIs in his 10 games entering the weekend, a stretch that includes a six-game hitting streak during which he hit .478 to raise his batting average from .262 to .288 on the season. Washington went into Friday with 10 homers and 26 RBIs on the season while batting .288/.341/.513 in 52 games.

