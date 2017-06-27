Orioles earn rare low-scoring victory as Gausman combines with bullpen to six-hit Blue Jays, 3-1
Orioles starter Kevin Gausman held Toronto scoreless through 5 1/3 innings in a 3-1 win on Tuesday night. The Orioles haven't been able to win many games without outslugging their competition in recent weeks, which has been an indication of the club's starting pitching woes.
