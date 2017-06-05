Nationals GM Mike Rizzo tells Orioles...

Nationals GM Mike Rizzo tells Orioles to 'quit whining' about rescheduled game

Nationals GM Mike Rizzo delivered a succinct message to Orioles manager Buck Showalter, GM Dan Duquette and any other folks from Baltimore upset about the rescheduling of the teams' May 11 game to this past Thursday night: "Quit whining." When the teams were supposed to play in May, the Orioles were not only healthier, they also had ace Dylan Bundy ready to start.

