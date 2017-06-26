MLB trade rumors: If the Orioles do e...

MLB trade rumors: If the Orioles do end up as sellers, who are their buyers?

Whether the Orioles should or will be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline is going to be a subject of much angst and debate over the next month-plus until the deadline comes and goes. Are they more like the team that started out 22-10 or are they more like the team that went 13-28 after that? Even someone who's feeling morose over the recently-concluded streak of 20 consecutive games allowing 5+ runs must admit that the team is somehow a mere four games out in the division and just 2.5 games out of a wild card spot.

