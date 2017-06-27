MLB trade rumors: If the Orioles are buyers, who are their sellers?
The Orioles have a tough choice to make over the next month heading into MLB's trade deadline. Should they buy or should they sell? Every win keeps the O's in the hunt of a crowded wild card race with no AL team running away with either of those spots yet.
