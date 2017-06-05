MLB trade rumors: Could the Orioles have anything to sell at the deadline?

With the MLB trade talks starting to heat up around the web, the Orioles are bound to wind up in the conversation soon enough. As a matter of fact, Camden Chat already began the discussion yesterday prior to Bae Mancini's heroic performance in last night's second consecutive extra-innings W. Plenty of things can change between now and the end of July, but as things stand, the Orioles are 31-26 just 2.5 games back in the AL East and two games up on Cleveland for the second wild-card.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Camden Chat.