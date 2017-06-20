MLB Draft 2017: Orioles pick Adam Hall and Zac Lowther to finish day 1
The Orioles finished their first day of the draft with a pair of picks at #60 and #74 overall. At #60, they went with another high school player in drafting shortstop Alex Hall from the A.B. Lucas Secondary School in Ontario, Canada.
