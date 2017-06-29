Marcus Stroman puts top form on display as Toronto Blue Jays blank Baltimore Orioles 4-0
Blue Jays starter Marcus Stroman had surrendered three home runs in each of two consecutive losses, a notable step back for the right-hander, who had recorded victories his six previous decisions. On Wednesday, Stroman emphatically returned to shutdown mode to lead the Jays to a much-needed 4-0 win over their divisional nemesis Baltimore Orioles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Orioles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC