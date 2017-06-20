Machado homers twice, sparks go-ahead rally in Orioles' 6-5 win over Indians Today at

Machado homers twice, sparks go-ahead...

Machado homers twice, sparks go-ahead rally in Orioles' 6-5 win over Indians

Norwalk Reflector

If Tuesday proves to be the monster day from third baseman Manny Machado that scares the Orioles out of their midseason slump and their young star out of his own swoon, it couldn't have come at a better time. Machado helped the Orioles to a 6-5, comeback victory over the Cleveland Indians to level their four-game series with the reigning American League champions thanks to a four-hit day that included a pair of home runs, four RBIs and three runs scored.

