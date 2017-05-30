Leading Off: Sale faces Machado, Stroman sees slugging Yanks
Red Sox ace Chris Sale faces the Orioles for the first time since throwing a fastball behind the legs of Baltimore star Manny Machado last month. The incident escalated the feud between the teams, led to warnings for both clubs and got Machado and Sale chirping after the game.
