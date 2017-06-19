Kluber three-hits Orioles in win

Kluber three-hits Orioles in win

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Santa Fe New Mexican

Corey Kluber pitched a three-hitter for his fifth career shutout, Jason Kipnis and Carlos Santana homered and the Cleveland Indians overpowered the Baltimore Orioles 12-0 Monday night for their season-high sixth straight victory. Santana and Austin Jackson had three RBIs apiece for the AL Central leaders, whose recent surge has lifted them to a season-best six games over .500 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Orioles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i... Feb '17 WorthPhartzs 2
News Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16) Oct '16 hunter 1
News Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 moistpuss 1
News Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Gildacan 1
Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16) May '16 Anonymous 1
News Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
See all Baltimore Orioles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,874 • Total comments across all topics: 281,897,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC