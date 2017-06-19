Jimenez Leads Orioles Past Cardinals,...

Jimenez Leads Orioles Past Cardinals, 8-5

Ubaldo Jimenez was stellar in his first start since May 22, Mark Trumbo homered for the second consecutive day and the Baltimore Orioles beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-5 on Sunday. Seth Smith and Trey Mancini homered to start the first and second innings, respectively, for Baltimore.

