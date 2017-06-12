J.J. Hardy hit by pitch Sunday, X-rays "not good"
The Orioles won Sunday's game and the series against the Cardinals , but not without a cost. Shortstop J.J. Hardy left the game early after being hit by a pitch in the fourth inning of the 8-5 win and following the game, manager Buck Showalter did not sound positive about Hardy's prognosis Hardy did not come out of the game immediately after being hit by the pitch.
