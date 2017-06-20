Iowa SS Mason McCoy Drafted by Baltim...

Iowa SS Mason McCoy Drafted by Baltimore Orioles in 6th Round

11 hrs ago

Just seven picks after the Houston Astros selected Jake Adams , the Baltimore Orioles have drafted another familiar face, senior Mason McCoy, with the 188th pick of the MLB Draft. Mason McCoy was a two-year starter at the University of Iowa after transferring from Illinois Central Community College, where he was a two-time All-American.

Chicago, IL

