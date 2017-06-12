Hammerin' Yanks head to Big A on MLB.TV

Hammerin' Yanks head to Big A on MLB.TV

The Bronx Bombers lived up to the nickname over the weekend, executing a three-game sweep of the Orioles at Yankee Stadium while outscoring Baltimore, 38-8. The Yankees blasted 12 home runs in the weekend series and are riding a five-game win streak as they sit atop the American League East today.

