Former Oriole Harold Reynolds Says The Orioles Need To Refocus
Former Oriole Harold Reynolds joined Bob Haynie and Ryan Wagner to give his take on what has gone wrong for the Oriole, to trade or keep Manny Machado and possibilities of the team taking the wild card. The pitching from the Orioles has been pretty disappointing and Reynolds said, "it's tough to win games when the pitching has been as bad as it's been.
Baltimore Orioles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
