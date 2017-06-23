Five for Friday: Stats that stand out in Orioles' streak of 19 games with five runs allowed

Five for Friday: Stats that stand out...

Friday night's game against the Rays provides the Orioles with an ignominious opportunity-to tie a nearly 100-year-old major league record by allowing five or more runs in 20 straight games. Their run of 19 games, dating back to June 3, is already an American League record, and it comes down to Ubaldo Jimnez and a rested bullpen that will get former All-Star reliever Darren O'Day back to help avoid further history.

