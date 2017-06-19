Eduardo Rodriguez passes first test a...

Eduardo Rodriguez passes first test against live hitters

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

SHAKY START: David Price walks back to the dugout after allowing a run in the first inning of Saturday night's game between the Red Sox and Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park. A custom brace Eduardo Rodriguez is wearing on his injured right knee is allowing the pitcher to feel more comfortable and may allow the pitcher to return soon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Orioles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i... Feb '17 WorthPhartzs 2
News Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16) Oct '16 hunter 1
News Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 moistpuss 1
News Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Gildacan 1
Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16) May '16 Anonymous 1
News Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
See all Baltimore Orioles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,556 • Total comments across all topics: 282,015,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC