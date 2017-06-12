Davidson homers for 4th straight game...

Davidson homers for 4th straight game; White Sox top O's 5-2

Read more: Washington Times

Rookie Matt Davidson homered for the fourth straight game, then doubled and scored in a four-run sixth inning to lead the Chicago White Sox over Baltimore 5-2 on Thursday, the Orioles' seventh loss in eight games. Davidson hit a solo homer in the fourth, his 14th home run this season.

Chicago, IL

