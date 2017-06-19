Carrasco, Miller's escape propel Tribe past O's

Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco was nearly untouchable for the first six innings of Wednesday night's game against the Orioles, fanning a season-high 10 batters. Carrasco -- who ran into trouble in the seventh but was bailed out by relief ace Andrew Miller -- allowed seven hits over six-plus scoreless innings to lead the Indians to a 5-1 victory over the Orioles.

