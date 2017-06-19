Bundy Ks eight as O's end arduous streak
The right-hander held the Rays to three runs on five hits and four walks, while striking out eight in seven innings to claim his eighth win of the season and lead the Orioles to an 8-3 win at Tropicana Field. "He was throwing his fastball, he was commanding it pretty well tonight," Steven Souza, Jr., said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Orioles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC