Brett Talks To The Orioles Scouting Director About Upcoming Draft

The 2017 MLB Draft is on Monday and the Orioles are set to pick at 21 overall in the 1st round. Brett chats with the Scouting Director of the Orioles Gary Rajsich about what the team is looking for during next weeks draft.

