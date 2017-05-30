Benintendi breaks out of slump in big way
But the sweet swing that has made Benintendi such a pure hitter most of his life had abandoned him for a few weeks, leading to the first prolonged slump of his professional career. over the Orioles on getaway day, he did so in a big way, clocking two solo homers and adding a third hit and RBI with an insurance single in the top of the ninth.
